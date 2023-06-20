JULY 4TH PARADE

MARQUETTE – Attention parade enthusiasts! This is your final chance to apply for the Marquette Kiwanis Club’s July 4th 2023 Parade. If you haven’t submitted your entry yet, don’t miss out on this opportunity. The deadline is fast approaching, and it’s this Saturday, June 24.

The Kiwanis Club is determined to make this year’s parade the best one yet. They have exciting plans in store, including more bands, music, youth sports, and theater. It’s going to be a fantastic event that you won’t want to miss.

The parade will take place on Tuesday, July 4th, starting at 2 pm, with line-up beginning at 1 pm. To participate, simply fill out the float application attached below. You can print it and mail it to the Kiwanis Club of Marquette at PO Box 563, Marquette, MI 49855. Remember to include a check payable to Kiwanis Club of Marquette. If you prefer, you can also pay the fee through their Paypal account at https://paypal.me/MqtKiwanis. Veterans groups and schools are exempt from the fee.

Exciting prizes await the top three non-business floats. The first prize winner will receive $500, second prize gets $300, and third prize is $200. If your float incorporates music, you’ll earn extra points. Additionally, this year, there will be trophies for the two most decorated business floats, also with extra points for music.

For more details and to stay updated, visit the Marquette Kiwanis Club’s website at https://marquettefourth.com/parade/. It’s your go-to resource for all things related to the parade.

Don’t miss this final opportunity to join in the fun and showcase your creativity in the July 4th 2023 Parade. Submit your application before the deadline and be a part of an amazing celebration.

APPLICATION