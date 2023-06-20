MARQUETTE – Mark your calendars for a vibrant day of creativity, music, and celebration at the Presque Isle Art Fair in Marquette. This exciting event is brought to you by Niik Creative Co., Presque Isle Station, Risak Studio & Gallery, and the Marquette Arts & Culture Center as part of the highly anticipated Marquette Art Week. On Saturday, June 24th, from 11 am to 6 pm, immerse yourself in the exceptional talent of over 20 local artists. From captivating paintings to intricate sculptures, stunning ceramics, breathtaking photography, and exquisite jewelry, there’s something for everyone to appreciate and support.

But the artistic experience doesn’t stop there. Prepare to be enthralled by live music performances from 12 pm to 6 pm. The lineup showcases a diverse range of talented musicians, culminating in the highly anticipated headliner, Who Dat Brass, taking the stage from 4 pm to 6 pm. Let the captivating tunes and infectious energy sweep you away as you explore the art fair.

This collaborative effort between Niik Creative Co., Presque Isle Station, Risak Studio & Gallery, and the Marquette Arts & Culture Center is a testament to their commitment to promoting the arts and supporting local artists. By coming together, they have created an event that showcases the best of Marquette’s creative spirit, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for the arts.

The best part? Admission to the Presque Isle Art Fair is free. This means that everyone, regardless of their background or budget, can enjoy a day of artistic discovery, live music, and community engagement. As you explore the fair, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase delicious food and refreshing beverages, ensuring a delightful experience for all.

Don’t miss out on this incredible celebration of art and culture in Marquette. Make your way to the Presque Isle Art Fair on June 24th and immerse yourself in a world of creativity. Connect with the local artistic community, discover new talents, and support the thriving arts scene. For more information, visit the Presque Isle Art Fair 2023 Facebook Event Page or get in touch with Niikah Hatfield at (906) 360-4453 or niikcreative@gmail.com.