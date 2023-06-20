Marquette Social District Has Officially Opened

MARQUETTE – The Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) recently celebrated the grand opening of the Downtown Marquette Social District. The district will be operational every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and includes participating bars and restaurants with on-premise liquor licenses in Downtown Marquette.

To partake in the Social District, individuals must visit a participating establishment, purchase a specially marked Social District beverage, and consume it within the district boundaries. The beverage containers will have stickers indicating the place of purchase and that they are for the Social District. They are one-time use only, and additional trash receptacles have been placed throughout the district for easy disposal.

It’s important to note that the Social District is exclusively for individuals who are 21 years old and above. Public drunkenness is still illegal.

The Marquette DDA is thrilled about the opening of the Social District, as it will enhance the downtown atmosphere and encourage visitors to explore the area. Tara Laase-McKinney, the Marquette DDA Executive Director, expressed excitement about the opportunity to showcase all that Downtown Marquette has to offer.

For more information, contact Mike Bradford, the Business Outreach & Promotions Director, at (906) 228-9475, ext. 104 or email Mike@downtownmarquette.org.

RELATED LINK: