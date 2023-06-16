Northern Lower Peninsula, Michigan – In 2017, Craig Pinkelman and members of the Wicked Jeeps Southeast Michigan ORV Club stumbled upon multiple dumpsites while enjoying a day of off-road vehicle riding in the St. Helen and Ogemaw area of northern Lower Peninsula, Michigan. Shocked by the amount of garbage they found, the club took it upon themselves to clean up the sites and ensure the trails remained beautiful and safe for everyone to enjoy.

This initial cleanup sparked an annual tradition that has grown over the years. Every year, on Earth Day, hundreds of volunteers come together to participate in the cleanup event. This year’s cleanup, hosted by Wicked Jeeps Southeast Michigan, saw over 12 tons of garbage removed by volunteers. The event has attracted larger groups of volunteers and forged new partnerships with organizations like the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Adopt-a-Forest program.

The Adopt-a-Forest program has been instrumental in the event’s growth by covering the costs of on-site dumpsters and tire recycling. Partner groups, including off-road vehicle clubs like Iron Mustangs Motorcycle Club St. Helen Chapter and the St. Helen Snowpackers Snowmobile and ORV Club, have also joined forces to make the cleanup a success. The event has garnered support from 11 sponsors and has seen volunteers from various ORV clubs coming together to show their dedication to preserving the trails and the communities they are in.

Volunteers have expressed a mix of emotions during the cleanup. While the amount of garbage found in the woods is disheartening, witnessing hundreds of people coming together to make a difference is hopeful and motivating. The efforts of the volunteers have significantly improved the condition of the trails and forest lands, as noted by the Adopt-a-Forest program manager, Andrea Stay.

Illegal dumpsites continue to be a problem in Michigan’s forests, with over 700 known sites throughout the state. Off-road vehicle clubs have been crucial partners in identifying and cleaning up these sites. Anyone recreating in the woods can report dumpsites or volunteer with Adopt-a-Forest to help keep the forest healthy.

Adopt-a-Forest is a volunteer clean-up program that aims to keep forests beautiful and educate the public about responsible trash disposal. It is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and the USDA Forest Service. The program has helped clean millions of acres of forest land by addressing illegal dumping through preventative education, recycling, law enforcement, and cleanup safety measures.

Volunteers interested in organizing a cleanup can check out the dumpsite database provided by Adopt-a-Forest to identify sites in need of cleaning. The interactive map helps volunteers find suitable sites based on their preferences and provides information about the sites. After a cleanup, volunteers can report the completion of a site cleanup using the reporting feature in the database.

Equipment and resource needs for cleanup can vary depending on the site, but Adopt-a-Forest encourages volunteers to reduce waste by recycling and reusing items whenever possible. Large sites may be eligible for on-site dumpsters sponsored by Adopt-a-Forest. The program also recommends conducting cleanups twice a year to maintain adopted sites.

While the Wicked Jeeps Southeast Michigan’s Earth Day cleanup has made a significant impact, there is a need for a holistic plan to address illegal dumping. It requires the efforts of not just the off-road community but also the wider community and local officials to eliminate such behavior.

Those who can’t participate in cleanups can still play a role by advocating for safe and legal trash disposal options, supporting accessible options in their communities, and using reliable trash removal services in their daily lives.

To learn more about getting involved with Adopt-a-Forest, visit Michigan.gov/AdoptAForest.

