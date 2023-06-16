MARQUETTE FARMERS MARKET OUTDOOR OPENER

MARQUETTE – Mark your calendars for the start of the 24th season of the Downtown Marquette Wednesday Evening Farmers Market! The first market will take place on Wednesday, June 21, from 5 PM to 8 PM on the 100 block of W. Washington St. in Downtown Marquette.

Get ready for a vibrant and festive experience as the market shuts down the street to create a bustling market atmosphere every Wednesday throughout the summer season. Explore a wide array of vendors from the community, offering fresh, locally grown seasonal produce, baked goods, locally raised meat and eggs, kombucha, coffee, bread, hot sauce, and much more. You’ll also find handcrafted goods such as soaps, lotions, jewelry, woodworking products, and knitted items created by local artisans. Don’t forget to stop by the Information Booth located at the entrance at the intersection of Washington and Third St.

In addition to the market, the newly established Downtown Marquette Social District will be active, allowing market attendees to shop among the vendors while enjoying an alcoholic beverage purchased from a participating downtown restaurant or bar. To learn more about the Social District, visit www.downtownmarquette.org/social-districts.

To make your market visit more convenient, check out the new resources available on the market’s website. The interactive Market Map allows you to search for vendors and products, learn more about each vendor, and plan your shopping experience accordingly. You can also visit the Meet Our Vendors page for detailed information about each vendor, including their offerings, accepted payment types, and market dates.

