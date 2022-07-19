UPAWS Holds free adoption event

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – The Upper Peninsula will hold an adoption event this weekend from Friday July 22nd to Sunday July 24th. All adoption fees will be waived for available animals at the shelter. This event is in coordination with a promotional event by the Best Friends Animal Society, the largest no-kill organization in the country. UPAWS will receive aid from Best Friends to allow for the free adoption event.

UPAWS recently reopened to the public after an outbreak of Feline Panleukopenia Virus caused them to close in June. The virus killed a number of cats, but the ones available for adoption have recovered and are vaccinated. The shelter is also at capacity for large dogs, and has received a grant to aid in the care of senior dogs that end up at the shelter. Other animals available for adoption include rabbits, fish, and even a bearded dragon named Babi.

For more information on all that UPAWS has to offer visit their website at www.upaws.org. For more information on Best Friends visit their website at www.bestfriends.org