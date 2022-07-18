UPAWS receives grant from the Gray Muzzle Organization

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has received a grant from the Gray Muzzle Organization. The GMO gives grants to animal welfare groups across the U.S. and Canada to improve and save the lives of senior dogs. Senior dogs have a 25% chance of being adopted compared to the 60% chance younger dogs and puppies have according to the ASPCA. This leaves senior dogs at a higher risk of dying before they can find a loving home

Many people avoid adopting senior dogs due to health conditions. They’re also less likely to be adopted because of their shorter lifespan compared to a puppy or young dog. The average age a dog is considered a senior is 7 years old, while the average lifespan is 10 to 13 years. Giving many senior dogs several years where they may be stuck in a shelter instead of living with a loving family.

UPAWS is one of 78 groups that received a GMO grant. They requested $3,400 to help 50 senior dogs. They picked 50 because that is the average number of senior dogs that come through UPAWS a year. One such senior dog is Deemer, a 14 year old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. Her adoption fee has been paid for by a donor from the community. If you’re interested in adopting Deemer visit her page on UPAWS website here.

UPAWS is also hosting an adoption event from July 22nd to the 24th. All adoption fees will be waived during the event for all animals in the shelter. For more information go to the event page here. They are currently open to appointment only, for more information go to www.upaws.org