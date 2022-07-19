LWV hosts webinar presented by Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner

U.S.A – The League of Women Voters will host Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner in an online webinar as she presents Native American Women and the Suffrage Movement .

Wagner is a major historian of the suffrage movement and has been active on the national scene. She has been quoted in the New York Times, Washington Post, Smithsonian, Nation and Time Magazine among others. A prolific author, Wagner has written The Women’s Suffrage Movement with a forward by Gloria Steinem, and We Want Equal Rights! Wagner is currently an adjunct faculty member at Syracuse University.

For more information or to sign up for the webinar, click here