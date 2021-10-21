Week 8 Frenzy Player of the Week: DySean Allen

1 hour ago Connor Sturgill

ISHPEMING, Mich. -After nearly one thousand votes our Week 8 Frenzy Player of the Week is…

DySean Allen of the L’anse purple hornets!

Allen ran for 304 yards on over 15 yards per carry and three touchdowns in the Purple Hornets game against the Manistique Emeralds in Week 8!

Allen accounted for 75% of the team’s scoring in the 28 to six victory, leading to his first nomination for player of the week!

Thank you to everyone who voted on our polls and congrats to DySean Allen on being named Player of the Week!

