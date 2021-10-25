Week 9: Frenzy Player of the Week
ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 9 of the high school football season!
The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday, October 28th at 9am.
Wyatt Raab (RB, North Central): 9 carries, 199 yards, 4 TDs, 22.1 yards per carry
Marcus Boase (WR, Westwood): 5 rec, 120 yards, 2 TDs, 24 yards per catch
Josiah Peramaki (RB, Munising): 13 carries, 268 yards, 4 TDs, 20.6 yards per carry
Loading ...
Reminder polls close at 9 am October 28th and votes will be combined from this poll and on Twitter.