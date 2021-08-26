Bella: Pet of the Week

My name is Bella.

Oh Yes. You’re right. Bella is one of the most beautiful girl names and it fits me to a tee.

I’m a 9 year old, gray and white, spayed female.

All four of my paws have been declawed.

Those who pet and admire me will get a “purrfect” response.

I was surrendered by my owner because I don’t like to share my home with dogs.

I may seem a bit shy at first, but I loosen up fairly quickly.

I’m good with older children, and I would appreciate being the only cat in the house.

If you’re interested in adopting me, call the “Almost Home Animal Shelter” at 906-774-1005 or visit abc10up.com for my application.