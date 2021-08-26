MTU’s Afternoon on the Town

The phrase, “an afternoon on the town” has a different meaning to Michigan Tech Students.

For MTU, an afternoon on the town offers freshman and parents a chance to meet local businesses and downtown shops.

Fitzgerald says that registration is now closed for the walking tours of downtown Houghton.

But all students are welcome to pick up coupons and other items from downtown businesses.

The event starts at 11 am this Saturday.

And the walking tours will begin at the Admin Building on campus then loop around Sharon Avenue in downtown Houghton.