Three Upper Peninsula students received$2000.00 collegiate scholarships from Cloverland Electric Cooperative’s Round-Up campaign.

“Cloverland Cares” allow members to round up their electric bill to generate funds to distribute into their U.P.’s communities.

All three 2021 Cloverland Cares award recipients plan to attend Lake Superior State University in the fall. Ahna Henderson plans to major in nursing. Both Nah Kah Aye and Brenna Pavey plan to earn a degree in elementary education.

One recipient was selected for each of Cloverland’s three districts:

Ahna Henderson, Maplewood Baptist Academy | District A

Nah Kah Aye, Sault Area High School | District B

Brenna Pavey, Newberry High School | District C

Launched in 2020, Cloverland Cares is a bill round up program that generate funds to contribute back to the communities served by Cloverland Electric Cooperative. Cloverland Cares officially launched as a separate non-profit entity with the specific focus to support school meal programs, food banks and scholarships.

Cloverland Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit, member-owned utility located in Michigan’s Eastern Upper Peninsula that energizes 43,000 meters for 34,000 residential and businesses members in Chippewa, Mackinac, Luce, Schoolcraft and Delta counties.

For more information visit: https://www.cloverland.com/news-releases/cloverland-cares-announces-2021-scholarship-recipients/

