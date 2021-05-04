Sheriff Zyburt of Marquette County echoed the sentiments

of President Reagan’s 1984 proclamation for “National Correctional Officer’s Week.”

President Reagan stated that “It is appropriate that we honor the many contributions and accomplishments of these men and women who are a vital component of the field of corrections.”

Sheriff Zyburt acknowledged that although they may be out of the public eye compared to our patrol staff, their duties are essential to our operations and successes.

For more information visit: https://nsajails.org/proclamation-5187/