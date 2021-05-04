MTEC To Receive Grant Extension

21 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

New companies often need a little help getting off the ground.

A non–profit organization that has served that need just got a little help of its own.

The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a one–year extension of a $100,000 Gateway Representative Incubator Grant for the Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation.

The incubator program supports 21 SmartZones across Michigan by assigning a representative at each SmartZone to serve as a contact for start–up companies.

The program supports MTec’s mission of accelerating the growth of businesses by making connections, exploring investment opportunities and finding important local and state resources.

Since receiving the grant in 2016, M-Tec SmartZone has helped over 255 up businesses and created 189 new jobs

