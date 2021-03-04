Kivela House seeking household items

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

The Great Lakes Recovery Center announced that its John Kivela House will be opening in his native city in the next two months.

Named after the late state representative from Marquette, the facility can provide services and lodging to up to seven men who are in addiction recovery.

The house is in need of donations ranging from household appliances to exercise equipment.

If you would like to donate items or contribute financially to the john Kivela Legacy Fund, contact the GLRC foundation at foundation@glrc.org or 906–523–9688.

