Michigan COVID-19 vaccine access expanded

State officials will expand access to the COVID–19 vaccine starting Monday.

Michigan residents who are 50 or older with medical conditions and disabilities as well as caregivers of children with special health care needs will be eligible for the vaccine starting this monday, march eighth.

All residents over 50 are eligible starting monday, march 22–nd, according to the michigan department of health and human services.

The state’s goal is to vaccinate 70–percent of the community that is over 16.

More than 40–percent of michigan residents that are 65 and older have been vaccinated.

For those who are eligible for a vaccine, check your local health department website or hospital to find out what their process is or check vaccination sites like meijer or cardinal health.

If you do not have access to the internet can schedule using the covid–19 hotline at 888–535–6136

From monday through friday from eight a–m to five p–m or on the weekend from eight in the morning to one in the afternoon.

You can also call 2–1–1.