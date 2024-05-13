Copper Shores Community Health Foundation Awards 81,000 Dollars Worth of RFP Grants

Copper Shores announced that 81,683.20 dollars will support five recreation and facility projects in the Copper Country. The Copper Shore Community Health Foundation announced last week that five organizations will receive funds to support the Community Recreation Facilities RFP program. The project will support long-term sustainability goals that promote healthy living.

The Michigan DNR will receive a 20,000 dollar grant for replacing old playground equipment in Baraga State Park. The project will expand and upgrade that area offering a safer space for children to play.

Calumet Township will use 35,000 dollars to expand the selection chalet and make accessibility upgrades.

Dollar Bay Tamarack City Area School will receive close to 15,000 dollars to upgrade the outdoor basketball court after more than 20 years of use. The court has become regularly used by schoolchildren and the community.

The Keweenaw Community Foundation will receive just under 7,750 dollars toward the Ahmeek Ice Rink fundraiser. The KCF partnered with residents earlier in the year to create a fundraising campaign to replace the rink board sheeting and make other upgrades to the Ahmeek Ice Rink.

Last Equipment Loans of the Keweenaw will receive nearly 4,000 dollars to support purchasing inclusive hiking and biking equipment for families with special needs to get outdoors.

Those interested in learning more about the Copper Shores recreation and facility RFP recipients can find more details here.