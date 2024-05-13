Gogebic and Ontonagon Repaving Projects Start This Week

Two large highway infrastructure projects will start this week in the western Upper Peninsula. The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin repaving work on US-2 in Gogebic County today and resurfacing on M-28 in Ontonagon County on Wednesday. The two projects represent over 20 million dollars invested into road infrastructure by the state.

The M-28 resurfacing project will complete 20 miles west of M-64 to US-45 in Ontonagon County. Crews will complete asphalt crushing, cold milling, and resurfacing, work on culverts, drainage, guardrails, signal upgrades, and pavement markings. The m-28 project will begin on Wednesday and MDOT anticipates work will wrap up in September. One lane will alternate traffic during the length of the project.

The repaving project in Gogebic County starting today will resurface 18 miles from Great Lakes Road to Gogebic station along US-2. Work will include resurfacing the highway, drainage improvements, and realigning the m-64 south junction intersection. One lane of alternating traffic will flow using traffic regulators. An 11-foot lane width will be in place during work on US-2.