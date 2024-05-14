Nursing homes collaborate to help residents displaced by Mission Point closure

As an Ishpeming nursing home is about to permanently close its doors, other long term healthcare facilities in the area will work together to house 33 displaced residents and offer employment to its staff members.

Mission Point Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Ishpeming will cease operations over the course of the next 60 days.

Mission Point Healthcare Services which operates multiple healthcare centers throughout Michigan cited a financial reason for the closure, stating in a press release that its skilled nursing facility in Ishpeming is no longer economically viable.

Wayne R. Johnson, administrator of Norlite Nursing Center in Marquette and who is also on the board of directors at Eastwood Nursing Center in Negaunee, wrote in an email to ABC 10 that he anticipates the Mission Point residents will be placed among various reputable facilities in the area including Norlite and Eastwood as well as Marquette County Medical Care Facility, and potentially Medilodge of Munising and Bayside Manor in Lanse.

“In preparation for accommodating residents transferring from Mission Point, each facility is endeavoring to recruit additional staff members from the Mission Point team,” Johnson wrote. “We are committed to maintaining open lines of communication with interested staff members to facilitate a seamless transition to new facilities, ensuring continuity of care for residents and stability for staff members.”

Johnson said these nursing home facilities have a long-standing tradition of collaboration.

Mission Point Ishpeming staff members have been offered pay raises and severance packages to continue working at the facility throughout the transition.