UPHS – Bell recognized as a 2019 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

ISHPEMING — UP Health System – Bell in Ishpeming, has been named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

As of 2,100 critical access hospitals and rural community hospitals, they were chosen to be in the top 5%.

UPHS-Bell scored high in quality, patience satisfaction and outcomes.

The hospital says they could not achieve this award without their dedicated employees, volunteers and medical staff who have made this all possible.

“Winning the award has validated everything that our staff does on a daily basis. It’s every patient, this wasn’t just one person who won the award or one department. It was all the staff, it just goes to show that all of the outcomes we have with improving care are really showing off. It’s paying off for us as a facility,” said Lori Carlson, Quality Director.

