Meijer helps fuel NMU student-athletes

MARQUETTE — This afternoon, Northern Michigan University and Meijer held their grand opening of the Meijer Student–Athlete Refueling Station located in the Superior Dome.

The station provides pre– and post–workout snacks for Wildcat student–athletes to keep them powered through the season.

The grab–and–go snacks and drinks that are offered are free of charge for the athletes.

The grand opening featured remarks by NMU Athletics Director Forrest Karr and brief comments from NMU President Fritz Erickson and Marquette Meijer Store Director John Spaulding.

Student athletes were all in attendance to show their appreciation for their new hang out spot.

“We are all about the students, when you see all the work and effort the students put into their sport but also their academics. It’s really gratifying to see how appreciative they are of this effort,” said Fritz Erickson, NMU President.

NMU will also recognize Meijer’s support of student–athletes during the first intermission of the Wildcats’ hockey game on Saturday, March 2.