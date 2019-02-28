Update on Library renovations at the Peter White Public Library

MARQUETTE — The Peter White Public Library is on its way to being completed with all of the renovations and it’s looking pretty fresh.

The renovations have been going on since May of 2018 and it is nearly completed. The bottom floor of the library has been mostly completed since October, but the Peter White is still waiting on furniture and final touches.

More additions to the children’s room were made including a new tween room for children transitioning into young teens. The upstairs has also been moved around including new flooring and even all the lights have all been updated to LED’s.

Although it has been a lot of work the community continues to support and have taken the time waiting for the renovations to be completed at the library.

“The people have been super patient and understanding,” explained the Peter White Public Library Director, Andrea Ingmire. “Things have moved around and they don’t know where to find things. So they have been really great.”

The Peter White Public Library will be having a grand opening celebration later this summer.