VFW post 3165 host old fashion Children’s Christmas party

NEGAUNEE — They say the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing out loud for all to hear and that is what the Veteran of Foreign Wars post 3165 has in mind.

The VFW is hosting an old fashion Children’s Christmas party this Saturday, December 8, from 1 – 2:30 P.M.

All children are invited, especially children or grandchildren who has a connection to veterans.

Their purpose is to serve veterans and their families and they wanted to help by spreading some holiday cheer.

“They can decorate Christmas cookies, there will be music, and there will be games. I know what it’s like to be a little kid and to be excited about Christmas. It’s a good time of year and we want everyone to be happy and joyful this season,” said Scott Collins, Negaunee VFW Auxiliary President.

Santa is flying all the way from the North Pole to make an appearance.

The V–F–W hopes to make this an annual event year after year.

