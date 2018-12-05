Peak Gymnastics asking for shoe donations

MARQUETTE — A gymnastics group known as, PEAK Gymnastics, is hosting a shoe drive now through the end of the year.

The drive is to help give back to countries and people who are less fortunate during this holiday time of giving. The group is trying to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes to send out after the New Year has started.

With each pound of shoes they will receive forty cents which will go to Peak Gymnastics Team for their competition season.

“So often we look for different ways to give back and this was something that was a little bit different than the typical fundraiser,” said Organizer for shoe drive, Lucy Anthony. “It has really been cool to see how keeping the shoes that we no longer use keeps them put of the landfill and gets them into the hands of people all over the world. So it is pretty neat for these kids.”

They currently have collected just over 200 pairs and are looking for anyone to donate. The shoes must be in relatively good condition with no rips or tears.

Shoes can be dropped off at Peak Gymnastics during these times: Monday-Thursday from 11-8 or on Friday from 11-7.