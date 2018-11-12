Noquemanon Trail Network  hosted a winter expo

MARQUETTE COUNTY — Fox Marquette Subaru is partnered with the Noquemanon Trail Network hosted the Noquemanon Winter Trail Expo this past Saturday.

The event had games and other door prizes throughout the day. The local bike shops, skijor, outdoor running and other organizations also had booths with demos on equipment and products.

It was also a great opportunity for local businesses and the NTN to get more people involved with the outdoors and the trails.

“What ends up happening is we are all kind of in our own little world trying to take care of whether it is promoting our event or selling the equipment,” said Executive Director Noquemanon Trail Network, Lori Hauswirth. “You know to get everybody into one place just gives us the opportunity to network and talk about our programs. It is also just a good forum to get everybody together.”

For more information about the NTN click here.