Fred Stonehouse takes office as Marquette’s mayor

MARQUETTE — The city of Marquette has a new mayor that was sworn into office on Monday night.

Fred Stonehouse, who is officially the mayor of Marquette, served on the city commission for 7 years total, the last of which he was mayor pro temp.

His goal is to make sure the city continues to push forward as it has over the past years.

“I think it’s really important to keep the city of Marquette moving forward into the 21st century and to continue to provide the very best we can for all of our citizens. The critical thing for the city is to be able to build a tax base, to be able to bring in firms that will contribute not only to the welfare of the city of Marquette, but to be able to provide good, high paying, high quality employment” said Mayor of Marquette, Fred Stonehouse.

Stonehouse’s biggest focus for the future is figuring out how to replace the 1.2 million dollars they are going to lose when the Wisconsin Electric Plant at Presque Isle closes down in 2019.

Aside from that, he pledges to do the very best he can for the citizens in the city of Marquette.