Marquette American Legion celebrates Marine Corps’ 243rd Birthday

MARQUETTE — Sunday was Veteran’s Day, however it’s being observed today, Monday. This weekend, American Legion Post 44 celebrated the 243rd birthday of the US Marine Corps, along with other groups all over the country.

Local Marines and service men and women gathered for the festivities on Saturday evening, where a cake, 50/50 raffle prizes, and other treats were available. On top of that, Toys for Tots representatives encouraged those present to donate to their campaign, which runs through December 21st.

“We are all one part of a veteran’s community, and we all work together serving to help our veterans in Marquette County,” said Tracey Pippett, of the Lake Superior USMC League Detachment 764. “It’s not just the army, or the navy, we’re all one veteran’s organization helping everyone out, that we can.”

From all of us here at ABC 10 and the CW 5, thank you to those who have served our country.