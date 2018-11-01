Two vehicle crash on US-41 sends 3 to hospital

MARQUETTE — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US-41 West and North Lake Drive, in Ishpeming Township.

A brown 1994, Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a 72-year old Ishpeming man, failed to yield to eastbound US-41 traffic and entered the intersection from the North said of North Lake Drive.

A 2012, Ford Sara Lee delivery truck, driven by a 41-year old Negaunee man, was traveling eastbound on US-41. The 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck struck the 2012 Ford Sara Lee delivery truck, resulting in heavy and disabling damage to both vehicles.

Three occupants were in the Chevrolet truck, and all were entrapped inside the vehicle until emergency personnel arrived.

The occupants were transported to UP Health Systems Marquette Hospital for minor injuries.

Ishpeming Township Fire Department, EMS and Ishpeming City Police Department among others assisted at the scene.