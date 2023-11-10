Forsyth Crash

1 day ago Jessica Potila

Forsyth township police responded to a single vehicle roll-over accident Thursday afternoon.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was traveling east on M-94 near Avenue A when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times down an embankment.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to up health systems in marquette for treatment of serious injuries.

Due to the severity of the driver’s injuries, the marquette county sheriff’s office will conducted an accident investigation of the scene. M-94 was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the accident.

 

More Stories

Holy Name Catholic School hosts “Sprite Night”

1 day ago Selena Potila

We honor the Edmund Fitzgerald on it’s 48 year anniversary

1 day ago Selena Potila

A Michigan man hits the jackpot the day after his wedding

1 day ago Selena Potila

Mount Bohemia is currently number one in the running for Best Ski Resort in North America

1 day ago Selena Potila

Beauty and the Beast presented by the Marquette Senior High School

2 days ago Selena Potila

Grab some holiday deals during downtown Houghton’s Ladies Night

2 days ago Selena Potila

You may have missed

Holy Name Catholic School hosts “Sprite Night”

1 day ago Selena Potila

We honor the Edmund Fitzgerald on it’s 48 year anniversary

1 day ago Selena Potila

A Michigan man hits the jackpot the day after his wedding

1 day ago Selena Potila

Mount Bohemia is currently number one in the running for Best Ski Resort in North America

1 day ago Selena Potila

Forsyth Crash

1 day ago Jessica Potila