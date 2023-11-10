Forsyth Crash

Forsyth township police responded to a single vehicle roll-over accident Thursday afternoon.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was traveling east on M-94 near Avenue A when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times down an embankment.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to up health systems in marquette for treatment of serious injuries.

Due to the severity of the driver’s injuries, the marquette county sheriff’s office will conducted an accident investigation of the scene. M-94 was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the accident.