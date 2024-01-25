Michigan State Police Trooper killed in line of duty

A Michigan State Police trooper who was also a husband and father has died in the line of duty in Lansing.

Trooper Joel Popp of the Tri-City Post was standing outside his patrol vehicle investigating a suspected impaired driver who was stopped on a curved lane of the roadway on 1-75 Wednesday evening when he was struck by a vehicle operated by an 81-year-old male. That vehicle also struck two patrol cars. Popp was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The 81-year-old motorist sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to police.

“This is a message none of us wishes to deliver. With a very heavy heart I confirm the death of one of our own, Trp. Joel Popp. I ask that you please keep his family, fellow troopers and all whose lives he has touched in your thoughts,” Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police said.

Trooper Popp enlisted in the Michigan State Police in Jan. 2020 and served at the Tri-City Post for his entire career. He is survived by his wife Stefanie and a young daughter. Popp, 39 years of age, graduated as a member of the 137th Trooper Recruit School.