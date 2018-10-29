Car crashes into school bus

ESCANABA — At 7:42 a.m. on Monday morning, an Escanaba Public Safety Officer was sitting stationary at 18th avenue South and South Lincoln Rd. observing traffic in the area due to recent complaints of vehicles not stopping for a school bus with its lights activated picking up children. While sitting station the Officer observed the school bus with its lights activated, stopped on South Lincoln Rd. to pick up children. Traffic was stopped in both North and South bound lanes. The officer observed a vehicle traveling in the curbside lane Northbound and it went by stopped vehicles and drove into the back of the school bus. The bus had 3 children on it and 1 of them sustained minor injuries and the other children and driver were uninjured. The injured child was transported by Rampart to OSF for treatment and later released.

The driver of the passenger car that collided with the bus sustained multiple injuries and had to be transported by Rampart to OSF for treatment. The driver of the passenger car was cited for Careless driving and submitted for a driver re-examination. Escanaba public safety was assisted by Delta County Dispatch Center, Rampart EMS, and Genes Towing.

Escanaba Public Safety would like to remind drivers to use caution while driving in early mornings and afternoons when children are being picked up and dropped off from a school bus.