Iphone owner involved in fatal car crash in Dickinson County

22 hours ago Selena Potila

October 28, at approximately 2:56 A.M. the Dickinson County Sherriff’s Office Dispatch Center received an automated alert that the owner of an Apple iPhone was in a severe crash and was not responding to their phone. Deputies were dispatched to the area where the calls coordinates originated on the Upper Pine Creek Road in Breitung Township.

Based on an investigation, a 2014 Cheverolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Upper Pine Creek Road when the vehicle drove off of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old male from Niagara, WI, was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger, a 19-year-old male from Iron Mountain, was transported to Marshfield-Dickinson for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the accident.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the accident which remains under investigation.

 

