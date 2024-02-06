Escanaba fire victim identified

7 hours ago Jessica Potila

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Jan. 24 fire in Escanaba. Randy Hughes, age 52 died in the fire that destroyed two Ludington Street buildings. Firefighters were made aware that one resident was unaccounted for while the fire was fully involved and later located Hughes body in the rubble of the 1101 Ludington Street building. Hughes’ family has been notified of his death and no other information about him is being released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

