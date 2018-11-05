Workplace death in Cedarville under investigation

CLARK TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace and Sault Ste. Marie posts are conducting investigations on a workplace accident at Carmeuse Lime and Stone in Cedarville which resulted in the death of an employee.

Troopers responded to the Carmeuse Lime and Stone facility on M-134 in Cedarville on Nov. 3 at approximately 1:50 a.m. after receiving a report of an accident. Upon arriving, they discovered that two Carmeuse vehicles had been involved in an incident in the pit, which resulted in the death of Jill Klein, a 44-year-old woman from Cedarville.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Department and Clark Township Fire/EMS.