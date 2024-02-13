Plane crashes into trees downstate, pilot survives

12 hours ago Selena Potila

A single engine aircraft crashed into a tree on a small private airfield in Green Oak Township yesterday afternoon. When Green Oak officers arrived, they found the plane suspended in trees.

The 72 year-old pilot of the small Piper Club was not injured and was able to climb out of the plane and get to the ground on his own. He reported that he was coming in for a landing when a gust of wind caused the plane to tip to the left. The plane’s wing struck a tree limb, forcing the aircraft to cartwheel into the trees. The plane received significant damage but no leaks were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

