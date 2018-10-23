Election board conducts public accuracy test

MARQUETTE — As people are getting ready for elections in less than a month, The Marquette City Election Board conducted a public accuracy test for equipment to be used in the November 6th General Election.

The election board administers the public accuracy test they before every election.

They are certifying that the machines are starting out at a zero balance and everything is zero’d out.

The election board was to make sure everything is working correctly going into the elections and everything is as it should be.

“The machines are being tested being tested for every possible scenario to make sure that we have everything in order and everything is programmed correctly,” said Chris Hazeres, Marquette City Clerk.

The election board is confident that they will not have any issues this upcoming election season.

They also want to remind everyone to get out and vote.