Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum open for season

ISHPEMING — As summer gets into full swing, more and more tourist attractions are opening their doors for the season. You can add a local museum to that list.

The Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum is open for another season of tours. From now until late in September, locals and out-of-towners can take in the rich history of an industry that built the land around it. The mine played a large role in the development of the city of Ishpeming and beyond.

“Towns grew up around the mines. So the town of Ishpeming, the towns of Negaunee, Republic and Gwinn all are a result of mining operations in this area and grew from that,” said Museum Board of Directors Vice President Mark Dryer. “Many of the towns were actually started and built by the mining companies for the miners.”

The museum will be open from 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. Tuesday through Saturday.

