Driver charged after accident at Big Valley Ford

EWEN — A L’Anse resident was charged after an accident an Ontonagon County car dealership on Monday.

At approximately 6:35 a.m., an Ontonagon County deputy discovered an accident at Big Valley Ford of Ewen. The driver, a 42 year-old L’Anse resident, was traveling west on M-28 when he fell asleep in the vehicle.

The vehicle crossed the median, then struck and broke off a power pole. It then struck four parked vehicles, causing moderate damage.

Big Valley Ford removed the driver’s vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

He was released on bond, and will appear in 98th District Court on July 2nd.

The accident remains under investigation.