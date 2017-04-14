Semi truck rollover entrapping driver

BARK RIVER TWP– A semi truck carrying potatoes, struck multiple trees and a house, before rolling over 1.5 times Thursday night.

According to the Michigan State Police the crash occurred on M-69 between 14th Rd. and US-2 and US-41 in Bark River Twp. at 8:13 p.m.

The semi truck driver, from Ontario, Canada, was traveling eastbound on M-69 and failed to negotiate a turn, leaving the roadway. The semi struck an unoccupied home, multiple trees, and damaged power lines. After rolling 1.5 times the truck came to rest on its roof entrapping the driver.

The driver was removed from the truck by Escanaba Public Safety and Delta County Extrication, then flown to U.P. Health Systems Marquette.

The crash is currently under investigation, speed is believed to be a significant factor.

The driver is not being identified at this time.

The home that was struck received notable structural damage.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Deputies from Delta and Menominee Counties, Bark River and Ford River Fire Departments, Rampart EMS, Escanaba Public Safety and Delta County Extrication, UPPCO and Valley Med Flight.