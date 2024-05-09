Kasey Koski Picked as the First Commissioned Artist with the Keweenaw National Historic Park

5 days ago Thomas Fournier

The Keweenaw National Historic Park announces the artist selected for the 2024 commissioned artist program. Recently the National Historic Park, the park’s Advisory Commission, and the Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association announced Kasey Koski as the selected commissioned artist. Koski will work with the National Historic Park to draw attention to the Quincy Mine dry house.

Koski has developed inter-disciplinary skills as an artist curator and educator in Washington. She studied art while attending Finlandia University and the Koupio Academy of Craft and Design. From 2015 to 2023 she served as the curator for the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, and currently works with the Chelan County Museum. For the Quincy mine dry house, Koski will create a physical installment that will rest near the structure. Throughout the summer visitors and residents will have opportunities to interact with Koski and her work through social media and various public programs this summer.Find more details here.

www.kaseykoskiart.com

