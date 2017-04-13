Man killed by falling tree

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 73-year-old man is dead after a large tree branch fell on him during a logging operation in Mackinac County’s Garfield Township.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the incident, which occurred near Brown Road and M-117. As a tree was coming down, a large branch broke off and struck a man observing the operation.

The man has been identified as Frank Bozek of Engadine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation. No further information is being released at this time.