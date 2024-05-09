Daivd Fountain Will Share the Story of the S.S. Arlington in Allouez Next Week

The five great lakes are home to thousands of shipwrecks, some of which have even been found. Next week the Keweenaw Rock and Minerals Club has invited diver and maritime historian David Fountain to share his story about the Upper Peninsula’s shipwrecks he had the pleasure to explore.

Growing up in Ishpeming developed a keen interest in what lies below the surface while spending time on Lake Superior’s beaches. His first dive to explore a wreck was when he was eight years old. Holding his breath and diving in to see the shallow wreck of the schooner George Sherman.

Since then has gone on numerous controlled dives, and co-authored books Michigan Gold and Silver and Dangerous Coast. Next Thursday Fountain will share the story and dive findings of the steamer Arlington, and her captain Frederick Tatty Bug Burke. In 2023 shipwreck researchers used ROV dives to confirm the ship’s location.

The presentation with David Fountain will take place at the Allouez Community Center on May 16th starting at 6 pm. The community center is located at 388 Bumbletown Road.