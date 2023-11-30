Changes to the Escanaba Christmas Parade

The parade is looking to be big as there was more than 70 entrants registered for Friday night.

Janice Beauchamp, parade coordinator, said quote “The interest has been spectacular! We even have some of the big stores like Meijer and L&M Fleet joining us! We are happy about that.” end quote.

Beauchamp also stated the Post Office will be collecting letters for Santa Claus so make sure your children are prepared with their christmas wishes! Toys for tots will also be collecting gifts along the route.

Parade attendees may not be aware of the changes to this year’s parade. The festivities will start at 6:00 P.M. and run from the Escanaba City Hall to Stephenson Avenue. The route will allow staging into Ludington Park and end at the west end of the Upper Elementary School.

Beauchamp reminds the community, who are in the parade, should start to line up around 5:00 P.M. The new ending spot will be located at the Escanaba Marketplace where Santa will be waiting to greet children!

There was also a tremendous response this year for those who wanted to serve as Grand Marshalls. Nearly 100 youngsters registered to serve as Prince and Princess. Chosen by random drawing were Karsin Lund, age 7, and Ashleigh Hossele, age 6.

Stormy Kromer hats, Christmas themed blankets, and sashes will be provided for the young royals. They will also be first in line to see Santa after the parade.