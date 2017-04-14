Man injured following hiking accident

MARQUETTE — A man was taken to the hospital for a knee injury after a hiking trip at Morgan Falls.

Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a report of an injured hiker just after 2 p.m. at Morgan Falls, located approximately 1.5 miles west of M-553.

Richard Gould, 57, of Marquette was hiking with a friend when he slipped on a log and injured his left knee and was unable to walk out of the area. GPS location was taken from the 9-1-1 call that was made and rescue units were able to find Gould. Search and Rescue carried him from the area to an ATV. From there he was turned over to EMS personnel, who took him to UP Health System- Marquette for treatment. There is no word yet on his status.

Marquette County Search and Rescue, UP Health System – Marquette EMS and Sands Township EMS assisted the Deputies on scene.