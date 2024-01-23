Copper Shores Community Health Foundation moves it’s annual picnic to Ahmeek

This year the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation will travel to Ahmeek for this summer’s third annual Community–Wide Picnic. The Foundation plans to set up this fun–filled event at Gabriel Chopper Park at the end of July. The Picnic helps highlight community efforts and Foundation funding projects in the area. During the gathering, patrons can enjoy a meal, join activities, games, raffle drawings, and learn about the work done by local non–profits in the region. So, get ready to take out your blankets, bring some lawn chairs, and join the picnic July 28th.

