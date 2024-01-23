Ice Mass returning to Houghton

Michigan Tech University students and community members of all faiths will come together once again in Houghton for the eighth annual Ice Mass in the Ice Chapel of our Lady of the Snows, which takes place during MTU’s Winter Carnival.

St. Albert the Great University Parish, also known as St. Al’s, first conceived of the Ice Mass in 2016, and it has grown in popularity ever since, achieving international attention.

The outdoor chapel is constructed of snow and ice blocks carved from Lake Superior by volunteers, including a growing number of students each year. It is expected to include an ice altar, stained ice windows, a functional confessional, elevated pulpit tower, grotto and bell tower.

A press release reads: “For some students, this outdoor Mass is the first they ever attend, bridging Catholic and non-Catholic communities. By building the Ice Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows every year since 2016, St. Al’s hopes to share the faith and connect people in this unique winter setting.”

Three Masses will be celebrated in the ice chapel by St. Al’s priests. These will take place at St. Albert the Great University Parish on Friday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST and at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The first Mass will be live-streamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend in person. To register for a link to the livestream visit: mtucatholic.org/icemass.



