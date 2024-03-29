Snowy Easter Egg Hunts in Copper Country: Quincy Green and Village Park Await!

5 hours ago Selena Potila

With the recent blanket of snow on the ground the Easter bunny will have plenty of hiding places for eggs tomorrow. Easter weekend in the copper country might be a little cold and snowy but that won’t keep the region from celebrating. Tomorrow there are two Easter egg hunts planned for the community’s kids taking place in Hancock and Lake Linden. Hancock city manager Mary Babcock says that last year the city was overwhelmed by the community response to an Easter egg hunt. In hopes of keeping the event under a bit more control, the city has worked with the Easter bunny to bring more eggs to Quincy Green and will have kids of different ages start at staggered times. Then in Lake Linden the township Downtown Development Authority will host the Easter egg hunt in the Village Park. Both easter egg hunts will begin at 11 am tomorrow.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Harmonies and homesteads: unveiling Whiskey Ryan’s musical odyssey

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Egg prices soar: the spring market scramble

5 hours ago Selena Potila

Chocolay Township barn fire: total loss despite swift response

5 hours ago Selena Potila

Northern Lights Hockey Night: A heartwarming clash of veterans and warriors on Ice

5 hours ago Selena Potila

5th Annual Unified Basketball Game at Hancock Central High School Postponed to April

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Let’s Rebuild Community Begins Accepting Applications and Seeks Summer Volunteers

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Harmonies and homesteads: unveiling Whiskey Ryan’s musical odyssey

4 hours ago Selena Potila

Egg prices soar: the spring market scramble

5 hours ago Selena Potila

Chocolay Township barn fire: total loss despite swift response

5 hours ago Selena Potila

Snowy Easter Egg Hunts in Copper Country: Quincy Green and Village Park Await!

5 hours ago Selena Potila

Northern Lights Hockey Night: A heartwarming clash of veterans and warriors on Ice

5 hours ago Selena Potila