Texas Roadhouse in Marquette to Provide Hundreds of Jobs

A popular chain of steak restaurants will soon expand to include a Marquette location, bringing with it job opportunities for 240 people.

Famous for hand cut steaks and homemade bread rolls with cinnamon butter, Texas Roadhouse will open at 3440 U.S. 41 West in Marquette this coming February.

The restaurant is seeking employees to fill approximately 145 front of house positions such as servers, hostesses, bussers, bartenders and food runners as well as 85 kitchen positions to include cooks, bakers, dishwashers, silverware rollers and meat cutters.

A Texas Roadhouse representative said the business would like to acquire as many full-time employees as possible.

A hiring trailer will visit the Marquette location’s parking lot to conduct interviews with prospective employees Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning in January.

Applications are also being accepted online at apply.texasroadhouse.com.