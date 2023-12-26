Gas Prices Holding Steady

Michigan gas prices held steady throughout the holiday weekend according to AAA. Drivers in the Wolverine state are now paying an average of $2.96 per gallon, down twenty-one cents from last month.

“Despite the busy roadways and a slight spike in prices ahead of Christmas, Michigan motorists are paying similar pump prices compared to this time last week.” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. With drivers heading home from their holiday destinations, we may see pump prices continue to fluctuate slightly during this heavy travel season.”

AAA reports the most expensive place in Michigan to purchase gas is Ann Arbor at $3.03 per gallon, with the Upper Peninsula city of Marquette following closely behind at $3.01.

Still, these rates are significantly reduced from June of 2022 when prices peaked to $78 to fill a 15-gallon tank, compared to just $44 this week.

AAA recommends the following strategies to save on gasoline spending:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.